 »   »   » BB 11: SHOCKING! Priyank Sharma Gets His Head Shaved; Akash Feels Shilpa-Vikas’ Fights Are FAKE!

Bigg Boss 11 is getting interesting with each passing day. Recently, we saw double eviction, as the makers felt that there are more contestants in the house. Mehajabi Siddiqui and Sabyasachi Satpathy were the two contestants who left the house.

In the previous episode, we saw Vikas Gupta consoling Shilpa Shide. In today's episode, Akash will be seen calling Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta's fights, 'fake'. Also, during nomination task, Priyank Sharma will be getting his head shaved! Read on to know what's in store in tonight's episode..

Shilpa & Vikas Reconcile! As we revealed, when Shilpa was seen crying, Vikas consoles her. Both of them also have a friendly chat. This didn't go well with Akash, who said that Vikas and Shilpa are fighting for footage and they can go to any extent to win the game! Akash Feels Shilpa & Vikas’ Fights Are Fake! Vikas tried to stop Akash, but he was unstoppable and started shouting at them. Puneesh and Hina too, agreed with Akash. Puneesh Says… Puneesh goes on to say that the Vikas and Shilpa first showed hatred, followed by friendship and might end up in loving each other! What do you think - Are Akash and Puneesh right? Nomination Task The upcoming nomination task will test the friendship between the contestants. According to the promo, whoever picks Bigg Boss' call gets nominated for eviction. But the twist is to save themselves from nominations, their partner has to do whatever Bigg Boss says! Hina-Luv To save herself from the nomination, Bigg Boss asks Hina to tell Luv to get ‘Zero' tattooed on his head by Sapna! Apparently, Luv gets his name tattooed and Hina is saved from nomination. Akash-Hiten To save Akash from nomination, Hiten has to shred his family photo frame in the shredder. The frame was given by his wife during Diwali. Apparently, Hiten saves Akash. Priyank Gets His Head Shaved According to the latest promo, Priyank gets his head shaved by Hina! There are reports that he gets his head shaved to save Benafsha from nomination, while a few reports suggest that he is saving Hiten from nomination.

