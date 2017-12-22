 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar: Live Poll To Decide One Contestant Who Will Go To Semi-Finale Week!

This season, Bigg Boss has been successful mainly because of the controversial contestants. The show has managed to enter the TRP chart as well. The makers are keeping the audiences glued to the show by introducing interesting tasks and new twists on the show.

This week, as we all know, all contestants are nominated as Bigg Boss punished the contestants for discussing the nominations. So everyone is in the danger zone. Apart from eviction, the makers have another BIG surprise for the viewers.

Live Poll This Saturday? During the break, the makers announced about a 'Live Poll' which would happen during this Weekend Ka Vaar! Apparently, the viewers will get an opportunity to vote for their favourite contestant 'live'. The voting will be possible through Voot app only. Votes To Decide One Contestant Who Will Directly Go To The Semi-Finale According to the latest report, the Live Poll will decide that one contestant who will go to semi-finale week, directly. Yes, the contestant who gets maximum number of votes, will directly enter the semi-finale week! Ticket To Finale Replaced By Live Poll? The Khabri tweeted, "Exclusive! This weekend Live voting will happen and contestant who gets maximum votes will directly go to semifinale week!" Well, looks like the makers have replaced the ‘Ticket to finale', by ‘live poll'! Shooting Of Weekend Ka Vaar There are also reports that the shooting of Weekend Ka Vaar will be held on Saturday (not Friday). Well, we assume this is because of the live poll! Bigg Boss 11 Grand Finale As we revealed, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 11 will be on January 14. With just a few weeks left, it has to be seen who will get the golden opportunity to go directly to the semi-finale week.

Exclusive! This weekend Live voting will happen and contestant who gets maximum votes will directly go to semifinale week!

Be Ready 👇pic.twitter.com/xo4ykVZoCm — The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) December 21, 2017

Apparently, this weekend, Salman Khan's birthday (which is on December 27) will also be celebrated in the house.

Who do you think is worth going directly to semi-finale and why? Hit the comment box to share your views...

Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma is CONFUSED Person! Priyank Is SANDWICHED Between Hina & Vikas!