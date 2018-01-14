 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Finale: Oh No! Vikas Gupta Out Of Race; Now It’s Hina Khan Vs Shilpa Shinde!

Just a few hours left for Bigg Boss 11 finale. As we had revealed earlier, last night, Puneesh Sharma was eliminated!

As we all are waiting to know who the winner of this season is, we get to hear that Vikas Gupta has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 11 house. Now, the two actresses - Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde will be seen fighting for the Bigg Boss trophy.

Vikas Gupta Eliminated! Well, Vikas Gupta's elimination was predicted by many of fans as Hina and Shilpa have huge fan following compared to Vikas Gupta. The producer was also insecure and had revealed the same during a select media interaction that happened in the house recently. Vikas Insecure! Vikas was quoted by IANS as saying, "Well, I knew I am not a celebrity like these actresses here, so I have no fan following. I (thought I) might just survive for a month. But then with the constant support of the audience, I have reached to top five." Vikas Wanted To Be On Top 2! "However, when all of us went to the mall for a live poll, whatever happened to Hina (Khan), I doubt if I have any chance. With my game plan, strategy and smart play, I was thinking that I would be reaching on top two, if not the winner." Vikas Said... He further added, "But then I went to the mall along with other participants and realised how strong a base of fan-followers Shilpa Shinde has. That was an eye-opener for me. Like Salman Khan sir said once that the last two weeks of the show is in the hands of the public. I think I am losing the ground there." Vikas Gupta, The Mastermind! Although he had to suffer during the initial days in the house, because of his enmity with Shilpa Shinde, he managed to play the game brilliantly! He was called manipulator and mastermind as he knew how to change the game or contestants in his favour. It’s Hina Khan Vs Shilpa Shinde! He gained fans through the show and no doubt for his fans, he is the winner! Now, that Vikas is out of the race, Shilpa and Hina will be seen fighting for the trophy. Hina & Shilpa Both are popular, strong and have huge fan followers. On online polls (in social media), Shilpa has been declared as the clear winner! Shilpa has won fans because of her caring and generous nature, while Hina competitive spirit and don't care attitude has impressed the fans. LIVE Voting Will Not Decide The Winner! The evicted contestants are already on the sets and it is said that there will be live voting. But this live voting will not decide the winner. Well, we will have to wait to watch what this live voting is for!

