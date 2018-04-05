 »   »   » Blackbuck Poaching Case: Shilpa Shinde, Suyyash Rai & Other TV Actors Support Salman Khan

Suyyash Rai

Suyyash tweeted, "What happened back in 1998 was wrong and I am sure Salman bhai regrets that and GOD up there must have given it back to him also by now in his own way. The man whos heart is the reason behind thousands of hearts beating today ❤️ @BeingSalmanKhan #WeSupportSalmankhan." - (sic)

Suyyash Tweets

The actor further wrote, "Get all your laws and systems together and try ur bestttt mind you YOUR BEST n lets see what you can do. Do you guys have any idea ? How many duas are with him that too of all the kids,those kids who all are living and breathing coz of @BeingSalmanKhan ❤️ #WeSupportSalmankhan." - (sic)

Bandgi Kalra & Puneesh Sharma

Puneesh: ‏#WeSupportSalmankhan always and always Bhai ❤️❤️ @BeingSalmanKhan. (sic)

Bandgi: #WeSupportSalmankhan always and forever ❤️ @BeingSalmanKhan @tweetbeinghuman. (sic)

Shilpa Shinde

"Punishing a good human being is not acceptable. Animal poaching is ever increasing, jungles are cut in the name of urban development, isn't it leading to wildlife killing, who will be punished for that? #SalmanKhan @BeingSalmanKhan #BlackBuckPoachingCase." (sic)

‘Punishing A Good Human Being Is Not Acceptable’

The Bigg Boss 11 winner, further wrote, "How many tigers have been poached and what's the status of Justice on that. How many jungles have been cut down in the name of development, isn't it leading to wildlife killing. Punishing a good human being is not acceptable." - (sic)

Sana Khan

"In all the cases I have always seen if accused is found guilty n if he has company of few more so they r equally part of the crime if v may say so,they do get punished too with something,But here all r acquitted n just 1 person punished!! I m confused or m I missing something??" - (sic)

Manveer Gujjar & Kamya Punjabi

Manveer Gujjar wrote, "वाह रे क़ानून! Rape और Murder के Victims चक्कर पर चक्कर लगाते रहते है उनका कोई Insaaf नहीं। एक आदमी @BeingSalmanKhan जो कितनी Charity और Proper टैक्स भरता है। उसको 20 साल पहले Incident के लिये फँसा रखा है! #IStandWithSalmanKhan #BlackBuckPoachingCase." - (sic) Kamya too, commented, "Andha kanoon!!!" - (sic)

Hiten Tejwani

Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Hiten Tejwani told IE, "I have nothing much to say on the matter but I love him and may God bless Salman sir."

Ashish Choudhary

Ashish Choudhary, who is a close friend of the Khan, was quoted by IE as saying, "I woke up to this shocking news. And whatever our personal feelings are about the judgement, law of the land has to be respected and I know that Salman and his family do so like all of us."

‘Salman Is A Great Human Being’

"Salman is a great human being and though he may have done few mistakes in the past, talking in terms of this case which he has got convicted for 5 years after a 20-year trial, it is harsh! But none the less I know best things happen to best people and I have a strong feeling that after the bail plea tomorrow, we will hear something good! I only wish strength to him and the family."

Pritam Singh

Popular RJ and Bigg Boss 8 contestant, Pritam Singh was quoted by IE, "I am really sad to hear about the judgment. We all know that hunting is still practiced in the northern states. It's a common fact but people get away with it. Salman sir is paying the price of being a popular celebrity."

‘Salman Is Paying The Price Of Being A Popular Celebrity’

"I am not saying I don't believe in the court of law but it's disturbing to see how after 20 years, they decided to tag him guilty. Why didn't it happen then and there? A lot of cases run for years and vanish in thin air. It is really unfortunate that he has to pay the brunt of his stardom."