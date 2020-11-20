Are Kapil Sharma And Ginni Chatrath Expecting Their Second Baby?

Recently, Kapil Sharma was in the news for losing weight during the lockdown. The actor-comedian is yet again in news as he and his wife Ginni Chatrath are reportedly expecting their second baby.

According to TOI report, "Ginny is pregnant with their second baby and it is due in the month of January 2021. Kapil's mother has also come down to Mumbai and so has her family to be with Ginni during the last trimester of pregnancy and for the delivery. Ginni is currently in her third trimester."

Recently, Kapil and Ginni's friend and comedienne Bharti Singh had gone live on Karwa Chauth. At the end of the video, a glimpse of Ginni's bump was seen.

Also, recently, Kapil had shared pictures from Diwali celebration, in which the comedian was snapped with his baby, mother and Ginni, who was seen hiding her baby bump behind a chair.

A few days ago, Kapil hit the headlines as he met his former colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu in Amritsar. The duo had a gala time at the former Indian cricketer's house as they had lunch together along with their other friends. During his trip, he also visited Golden Temple to seek blessings before Diwali.

For the uninitiated, Kapil and Ginni got married on December 12, 2018. The couple was blessed with baby girl, Anayra, who will turn a year-old next month.

