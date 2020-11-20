BB 14: Ekta Kapoor To Visit The House; Tiktok's Mridul is Next Wild Card Entrant?

Ekta Kapoor To Increase The Entertainment Quotient On The Show

Colors TV shared the promo and captioned it as, "#BiggBoss ka entertainment quotient badhaane, pehli baar aa rahi hain entertainment queen @ektarkapoor!!! 💃 Dekhiye unhe on #WeekendKaVaar kal raat 9 baje."

Ekta Kapoor To Enter BB 14 House This Weekend!

As per the promo, Ekta Kapoor will be increasing the entertainment quotient on the show. In the promo, she was seen telling, "Bigg Boss mein chalta hai entertainment, entertainment aur entertainment, aur iss weekend mein lekar awungi mein entertainment (In the Bigg Boss house entertainment works and I am bringing that entertainment this weekend)." Salman is then seen telling, "Humne entertainment ka waada kiya tha, waada nibhaya (We had promised entertainment and we have fulfilled it)."

Divyenndu To Accompany Ekta?

As per Pinkvilla report, Divyenndu will also be accompanying Ekta on the show. The duo apparently will be promoting their upcoming web series Bicchoo Ka Khel on the controversial reality show. The web series also features Anshul Chauhan, Zeishan Quadri, Satyajit Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Chauhan, Gagan Anand, Akanksha Thakur, and Abhinav Anand in the lead roles.

Tiktok's Mridul is Next Wild Card Entrant?

Meanwhile, as per Tellychakkar report, makers might bring more wildcard entries in the coming days. Apparently, TikTok fame Mridul Madhok is in talks to enter the house as a wild card contestant. Although Mridul shared this piece of report on his Instagram story and reacted with ‘face with tears of joy' emoji, he hasn't confirmed about his entry.