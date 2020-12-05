Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli's Mother Reacts To Her Kidnapping Incident; Says She's Proud Of Her For Being So Courageous

Nikki Tamboli is one of the strong contestants of Bigg Boss 14 season. Although she seems to be loud and irritating at times, she has been giving her 100 per cent to all the tasks, that's what makes her strong. Recently, the actress revealed a dark secret which she had said to her ex inmate that her parents had asked her not to share! She had revealed that she was kidnapped during her struggling days. Her revelation received mixed reactions from viewers. While talking to Spotboye, Nikki's mother Mrs Pramila Digambar Tamboli reacted to Nikki's secret. She also expressed her views on her daughter's game in the show.

Nikki's mother was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Nikki has been what she is since day 1. She has always stood by her words and said that she is there to play the game and will always focus on it as winning is her prime motive. She doesn't fake her personality as this is the real her. Reel or Real, Nikki Tamboli is what the viewers see every night onscreen."

About Nikki's dark secret revelation, her mother said, "When she revealed her kidnapping on screen, yes that was the truth. Yes, we did forbid her to speak about it on screen but as she is mature enough to decide for herself, so she did. And I am proud of my daughter for being so courageous and strong in spite of being the youngest contestant in the show. Well done."

Currently, on the show, Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla are declared the first two finalists of the show. If we are to go by the latest promo, Rahul Vaidya might be eliminated. Hence, it is Nikki, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin, who will be fighting for the trophy.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Rakhi Sawant, Vikas & Others Make Entry; Salman Khan Asks Rahul Vaidya To Leave The House

Also Read: Aly Goni On His Early Exit From Bigg Boss 14: Jasmine Bhasin Is Far More Important Than Anything Else