Kapil Sharma Reveals What Lesson He Learnt From The Pandemic; Talks About The Show & His New Look

Kapil Sharma Says…

About the show, Kapil said that the team got a lot of messages and posts from people who said that if they were stressed, they would watch the show, which helped them to overcome certain situations or they felt relieved and forgot about their problems for a while. Kapil feels that comedy has that effect on people.

What Lesson Kapil Learnt From The Pandemic?

The actor-comedian revealed one lesson he learnt during the lockdown. He was quoted by IANS as saying, "The biggest lesson that I have learnt in life is that nothing is constant. Therefore, one shouldn't take anything for granted. There will always be good and bad times in life. But the bad times always teach something important and help us sail through."

Kapil Feels Great To Be Back On The Sets

Now that he is back to work, he feels great to be back on the sets with all his co-stars and the crew. He said that there is so much positive energy and when he sees smiles on people's faces, there is a motivation to do so much more.

About His New Look

About his new look, the actor said, "Since we were all starting afresh, I thought why not change my look as well. A clean-shaven look is a classic style. As an entertainer, just like I keep experimenting with the portrayal of different characters on the show, I like experimenting with my look as well."

Kapil Misses Live Audiences, But Archana Makes Up For It!

However, Kapil said that he misses live audiences, who have played huge role in his success. He said, "For all these years that I have been working, the audience has played a huge role in my success. Whenever I perform, I get a reaction and that helps me build on it further. Since we can't host audience on set (due to the pandemic), you will see cardboard cut-outs of audience reactions now. It does feel incomplete to shoot without an audience, however, Archana (Puran) ji makes up for it- she and her laughter are equal to 100 people on set."

About Safety On Sets

The comedian also said that the team is taking safety measures on the sets like sanitisation, temperature checks and people working in PPE suits. He also added that they consciously maintain a distance and greet each other with a namaste. They also shoot with limited number of crew and even their personal staff, who accompanies them on the set is minimum. He also joked that they have hand sanitiser readily available on the stage for guests, but it gets used by Archana ji more often than not.