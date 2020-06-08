Naina Singh Opens Up & Reveals Her Reason For Quitting Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

Naina Singh who was seen playing Abhi and Pragya’s daughter Rhea in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya has decided to quit the show. The makers have announced that they will be replacing her with Splitsvilla fame Maera Mishra. And now, in an interview with TellyChakkar, Naina opened up and shared her reason to opt-out of the hugely popular show.

She said, “I had quit the show in February. I was not satisfied with the way my character Rhea was proceeding. It had become monotonous and there was no growth to the character and myself as an actress. There wasn’t any scope or improvement for the character. I requested the makers to alter my character so that it can suffice the artist in me, but things kept on getting delayed and that’s when I decided to move on. It was a very difficult decision to make and wasn’t taken with a snap of time. I took a long time to finally decide to put down my papers. However, I have no qualms against the makers. I feel extremely privileged and happy to bag Rhea. The production house has been extremely warm and nice. It will always be special. I would love to work again with Balaji, whenever they call me in future”.

Naina then went on to reveal the disadvantages of portraying her negative shade character by adding, “I used to come back home feeling very heavy and uneasy. I used to cry watching myself on television. I remember my mother used to tell me that it’s just an act but, I don’t know, it used to leave me stressed and took a toll on me. I wouldn’t want to do a negative role in Television in the future because when one does a movie or a web-series that time constraints to portray the character is relatively very less whereas in television you just continue portraying the same character for months or even years. That really affects one’s mental health”.

ALSO READ: Rubina Dilaik Finally Opens Up And Reveals The Real Reason For Quitting Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki