Prince Narula Calls Out Kangana Ranaut For Anti Farmers' Protest Tweets

Prince Narula's Instagram Post

Prince shared that tweet on Instagram and wrote, "Wa ji wa @kanganaranau bht logo ne apka sath diya tha ye soch k ke akele ladki lad rahe hai 80 per yahe log the apke sath or aj apne humare buzurgo ko 100 rs ka character artist bol rahe ho .jab apke ghar ke ek divar tuti kitna dukh laga tha haina or sab ne apka sath diya tha aj jab kisan or majdoor apke haq k liye lad rahe hai toh apko pach nahe raha wa re duniya waaa bht matlabi hai #westandwithfarmers #humbhekisanhai."

(Many people supported you thinking you are alone and now you are claiming the worth of our elders. You were hurt when one wall of your house was destroyed and everyone supported you in your fight, now that these farmers are fighting for their right you won't stand with them?)

Kangana Deleted The Post After Being Trolled

Kangana's tweet read, "Ha ha ha she is the same dadi who featured in Time magazine for being the most powerful Indian.... And she is available for 100 rupees. Pakistani jurno's have hijacked international PR for India in an embarrassing way. We need our own people to speak for us internationally."

Kangana Will Be Seen In Tejas, Thalaivi And Dhaakad

Kangana earlier also tweeted against the Farmers' protest calling it an anti national act. Himanshi Khurana had taken a dig at the actress and said, "Apna ghar bachane ke lie thankful hmm miss par dusra apna ghar bchaye to galt .. wahi to sabke paas vip links nahi hote." (You are thankful for your house being saved but it's wrong when others try to do the same? Not everyone has VIP links.)

Meanwhile, Mumbai High Court ruled in Kangana's favour in the demolition case. Workwise, she is currently working on several projects including Tejas, Thalaivi and Dhaakad.