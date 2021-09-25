Arti Singh Reacts To The Ugly Tiff Between Uncle Govinda And Brother Krushna Abhishek

The unpleasant tiff between actor Govinda and his nephew and comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek has been grabbing several eyeballs for quite some time now. While the two have been at loggerheads for a long time, things elevated further after Krushna refused to shoot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show that had Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja as guests. This disappointed Sunita so much that she also stated in one of her interviews that she does not want to see Krushna's face ever again in her life. Now, Govinda's niece and Krushna's sister Arti Singh has broken her silence on the same. The actress made a shocking revelation that her uncle has not been speaking to her as well.

Talking to Indian Express about the same, Arti Singh said, "There's a saying that Gehun Ke Sath Ghoon Bhi Pees Jata Hai. Whatever issue that happened between them, I too have to face the consequence. Chi Chi mama and his family don't speak to me anymore. Both parties have said some things to each other. However, at the end of the day, we are family. I can only hope that the animosity is resolved soon and we can get back to the good times. I did speak to Krushna about it, and now it's on mama to forgive him."

In an earlier interview with ETimes, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja had lashed out at Krushna Abhishek and had said, "I am distressed beyond words to know what Krushna Abhishek said about refusing to be a part of the episode that featured my family and me as guests. He said that both parties did not want to share the stage. Is he not talented enough to give a hit show without using mama's name? It will never happen. Three years ago, I had said that things could not be resolved till I am alive. You can't misbehave, insult or take liberties in the name of family. The issues will never get resolved and I don't want to see his face ever again in my life."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arti Singh had recently kick-started Bigg Boss 15 press meet. She was accompanied by her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The show will soon be premiering on October 2, 2021.