Bigg Boss 15 October 24 Highlights: No Elimination Takes Place This Week; Karan Apologises To Pratik

The October 24 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Salman Khan welcoming the audience and he then interacts with the housemates. He praises Nishant Bhat for how he handled the pressure as a captain the entire week. He even lauds Afsana Khan for smartly playing the task. Salman then played a clip of Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya's elimination and asks everyone who is the third person they would have voted out. Most of the contestants end up taking Simba Nagpal's name.

Salman slammed Ieshaan Sehgaal and Umar Riaz for following Karan Kundrra blindly. This is followed by him taking up the topic of Karan and Pratik Sehajpal's physical fight. The host sets Karan straight and we see the latter breakdown and confesses that he didn't expect Pratik to go against him in the task and that Pratik affects him. He apologises to Pratik and says that he feels guilty. Salman solves all their differences and we see the duo hug each other.

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Slams Karan Kundrra & Jay; Rajiv Is First Wild Card Entrant

Salman was also pleased with Jay Bhanushali for taking a stand against Karan that day. He then tells Tejasswi Prakash that she was wrong in supporting Karan. Later, Salman quizzes Jay about refusing to accept the prize money deduction. Afsana sings a song and we see Salman pit Umar and Simba in the 'Sultani Akhada.' Simba wins both the verbal and physical rounds of the game. Next, Salman enters house and plays the 'galat fehmi ke gubbare’ task. He also informs everyone that there won't be any elimination this week.

Bigg Boss 15 October 22 Highlights: Junglewasis Enter The Main House After Losing Prize Money Worth Rs 25 Lakh

This is followed by Maniesh Paul entering the BB house to meet the contestants and play a 'spicy' game. The housemates have to give each other a type of Mirchi that reflects their behaviour. He also conducts a fun task where he asks Miesha Iyer to propose Ieshaan and we see the duo win a gift hamper for the game.