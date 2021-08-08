Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan's Absence In The Semi Finale Pics Sparks Eviction Rumours

Indian
Idol
12,
the
highly
popular
reality
show
is
gearing
up
for
its
grand
finale.
As
reported
earlier,
it
was
confirmed
that
one
of
the
contestants
might
bid
goodbye
to
the
show,
during
its
semi
finale.
Now,
the
rumourmills
suggest
that
popular
contestant
Pawandeep
Rajan
got
evicted
from
Indian
Idol
12,
during
its
semi
finale.
The
rumours
regarding
Pawandeep's
elimination
from
the
show
started
doing
round
after
the
netizens
noticed
the
singer's
absence
from
the
semi
finale
pictures.
In
the
Indian
Idol
12
semi
finale
pictures
that
have
been
doing
rounds
on
social
media,
the
finalists
are
seen
with
the
renowned
filmmaker
Karan
Johar.
Indian
Idol
12
viewers
have
been
speculating
that
Pawandeep
Rajan
is
the
contestant
who
got
evicted
from
the
show
during
the
semi
finale.
However,
the
speculations
have
totally
disappointed
the
fans
of
Pawandeep,
who
were
confident
that
the
talented
singer
will
definitely
win
this
season.
However,
there
is
no
official
confirmation
on
the
same,
yet.