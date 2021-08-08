Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan's Absence In The Semi Finale Pics Sparks Eviction Rumours

Indian Idol 12, the highly popular reality show is gearing up for its grand finale. As reported earlier, it was confirmed that one of the contestants might bid goodbye to the show, during its semi finale. Now, the rumourmills suggest that popular contestant Pawandeep Rajan got evicted from Indian Idol 12, during its semi finale.

The rumours regarding Pawandeep's elimination from the show started doing round after the netizens noticed the singer's absence from the semi finale pictures. In the Indian Idol 12 semi finale pictures that have been doing rounds on social media, the finalists are seen with the renowned filmmaker Karan Johar.

Indian Idol 12 viewers have been speculating that Pawandeep Rajan is the contestant who got evicted from the show during the semi finale. However, the speculations have totally disappointed the fans of Pawandeep, who were confident that the talented singer will definitely win this season. However, there is no official confirmation on the same, yet.