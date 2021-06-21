Indian Idol 12: Sawai Bhatt Gets Eliminated, Fans Express Anger On Social Media; See Tweets

Arshiya Pahuja

"How could they eliminate Sawai Bhat! They should have eliminated Pawandeep..Just because the Arunita and Pawandeep increase their TRP, they are keeping Pawandeep in the show! This is just nonsense! @The_AnuMalik @VishalDadlani @manojmuntashir #IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol."

Sahadev Sahoo

"Besides watching news, I watch only #IndianIdol. Can't believe #PawandeepRajan in bottom two and #SawaiBhatt eliminated! Is it scripted? Doubt the integrity of the judges and maker of the show." (sic)

Arjun Pandit

"@SonyTV #indianidol #SawaiBhatt based on what ground he was Eliminated!!! Is that because he was not hip enough to stand up with 'modern' society? Ur elimination process is absolute crap. Do not put the fate of singers on the hands of the Indian public."

Naveen Verma

"They have already decided the winner... Just a scripted show... On one hand they were showing Pawandeep in danger zone with Sawai... N the very next moment they say Pawandeep is the highest voted contestant ...can someone explain this???? #sawaibhatt."

Kartik Agarwal

"#IndianIdol2021 #Sawaibhatt eliminated but irritating shouting duo #shammukapriya and #danish still present. Special attention is given to danish in each episode from day 1. Why? Just to make Islamic community happy. Same is happening from last few seasons. #BoycottBiasedIndianIdol." (sic)