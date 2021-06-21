Indian Idol 12: Sawai Bhatt Gets Eliminated, Fans Express Anger On Social Media; See Tweets
Indian Idol 12 has again become a hot topic of discussion on social media. In the latest episode of the show, Rajasthan-based contestant Sawai Bhatt got eliminated from the show. Well, his elimination has indeed left his fans angry as he was in the bottom two with Pawandeep Rajan. Fans feel that Pawandeep should have been eliminated rather than Sawai.
While showing their anger and disappointment over the show, fans even questioned the integrity of the judges and makers of Indian Idol 12. Apart from that they even criticized makers for saving Shanmukhapriya and Mohd Danish. For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is a fan of Sawai Bhatt's singing. She had even cheered him up on her Instagram handle. However, his elimination has sparked a big debate on Twitter. Let's have a look at fans' reactions-
Arshiya Pahuja
"How could they eliminate Sawai Bhat! They should have eliminated Pawandeep..Just because the Arunita and Pawandeep increase their TRP, they are keeping Pawandeep in the show! This is just nonsense! @The_AnuMalik @VishalDadlani @manojmuntashir #IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol."
Sahadev Sahoo
"Besides watching news, I watch only #IndianIdol. Can't believe #PawandeepRajan in bottom two and #SawaiBhatt eliminated! Is it scripted? Doubt the integrity of the judges and maker of the show." (sic)
Arjun Pandit
"@SonyTV #indianidol #SawaiBhatt based on what ground he was Eliminated!!! Is that because he was not hip enough to stand up with 'modern' society? Ur elimination process is absolute crap. Do not put the fate of singers on the hands of the Indian public."
Naveen Verma
"They have already decided the winner... Just a scripted show... On one hand they were showing Pawandeep in danger zone with Sawai... N the very next moment they say Pawandeep is the highest voted contestant ...can someone explain this???? #sawaibhatt."
Kartik Agarwal
"#IndianIdol2021 #Sawaibhatt eliminated but irritating shouting duo #shammukapriya and #danish still present. Special attention is given to danish in each episode from day 1. Why? Just to make Islamic community happy. Same is happening from last few seasons. #BoycottBiasedIndianIdol." (sic)