Indian Idol’s Former Judge Sonu Nigam On Reality Shows: Always Praising Contestants Won’t Do Any Good

In the past few months, many reality shows were trolled for allegedly showing fake content to the viewers. Indian Idol 12 was criticized for showing fake love angles between the contestants, elimination of deserving participants, fake praises and portrayal of contestants' poor financial condition. A few months ago, legendary singer Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar had criticized Indian Idol 12 makers, and claimed that they asked him to praise contestants irrespective of his views.

His comment about the show indeed wreaked havoc on social media. And now, Indian Idol's former judge and singer Sonu Nigam was asked about the same. In an interview with ETimes TV, the 'Dil Deewana' singer said that unnecessary praises are not always good for the contestants. He said, "As a judge, we are here to teach something to the contestants. We should give honest feedback to the participants. Always praising them won't do any good. Humesha wah wah karoge toh kaise hoga (how will it work, if you always praise them)? We aren't here to spoil these kids. Even the contestants won't understand when they have performed well and when they haven't if we keep praising them."

Sonu Nigam also feels that making mistakes on stage is natural and if judges are letting them know about such mistakes, they should take it sportingly and work on the same. He believes that some contestants are born talented and some work hard and learn.

Without naming any show, Sonu Nigam further stated that he would not be seen in every reality show and it is his conscious decision to stay away from a few. The singer will be judging the Bengali singing-reality show, Super Singer Season 3. He said, "You won't see me in every other show. There are reasons for which I say yes to only a few shows."

Talking about Sonu Nigam's career, the singer has sung several popular songs like 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Abhi Saans Lene Ki Fursat Nahin Hai', 'Sandese Aate Hai', 'Humein Jab Se Mohabbat', 'Satrangi Re', 'Mujhe Raat Din', 'Banke Tera Jogi', 'Tanhayee', 'Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein' and so on.