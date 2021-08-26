Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Dilip Kumar, Says His Popular Dialogue & Mourns His Loss

Kaun Banega Crorepati returned with the 13th season on Monday (August 23). The popular quiz show premiered on Sony Entertainment Television with a host of new additions to the format, including the reinstatement of the studio audience. Fans all over were overjoyed to see Amitabh Bachchan make his comeback on the small screen.

Meanwhile, a recent episode of the show grabbed a lot of attention as Mr Bachchan was seen mouthing the legendary actor late Dilip Kumar’s popular dialogue in his own style.

It so happened that a contestant from Madhya Pradesh, who was on the hot seat faced a question related to the film Devdas. He was asked to name the film character who says, "Kaun kambakht bardaasht karne ko peeta hai?" The answer was Devdas Mukherjee.

This led to Big B mouthing the famous dialogue from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. He also informed everyone that though the dialogue is from Shah Rukh Khan's film, it was Dilip Kumar who made it popular. Bachchan then went on to share that Dilip Sahab had said this dialogue in the Hindi film which was made by Bimal Roy in 1955.

After informing about the film, the megastar said the dialogue in his own style, "Kaun kambakht hai joh bardaasht karne ke liye peeta hai, main toh peeta hoon ke bus saans le sakoon.” He then got a little emotional and said that they lost Dilip Kumar and it is a huge loss for the Indian Film Industry.

Dilip Kumar, the thespian of Hindi Film Industry, passed away on July 7, 2021. He wasn't just an actor, but an institution in himself. Many generations of actors looked up to him and tried to be like him. The 98-year-old actor breathed his last after battling prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife, actor Saira Banu.