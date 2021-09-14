Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Abhinav Shukla Opens Up About His Eviction, Says ‘Have Taken Many Defeats Positively’

Abhinav Shukla got evicted from the popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (KKK 11) this past weekend. The actor had consistently performed well on the show and even made it to the semi-finale week. However, he fell down during the elimination stunt, where he competed against Vishal Aditya Singh and Shweta Tiwari and thus, got evicted.

Now, the Bigg Boss 14 fame actor has opened up about his elimination and his journey on the show, in an interview with SpotboyE. Abhinav said, "I am glad that I am out, otherwise I would have snatched someone’s chance to win the show. And I have taken many defeats and eliminations, failures in my life positively and therefore I am no longer afraid to fail.” Abhinav also shared that balance was his weak area that a lot also depends on luck.

Speaking about his KKK 11 journey, Shukla added, “Journeys are always great, I am the guy who values journeys more than the destination. Maybe that’s why my journeys are long and interesting but don’t reach the trophy.” He then went ahead and thanked all his fans and well-wishers for their constant love and support.

In an earlier conversation with the portal, Abhinav had even shared about having acrophobia and how he has got a little more comfortable with his fears after his stint on the show. The actor had said, “I feel you can never overcome your fears, all we do is we get a little more comfortable with practice. We learn how to handle ourselves and our fears. I had fears of heights. I had acrophobia. I can’t say I can overcome it but it’s good. Humans have acrophobia for a reason. But now I am a little more comfortable with my fears.”