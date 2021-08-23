Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Reacts To Recreation Of Frying Pan Incident; Advises Madhurima To Move On

Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli's frying pan incident from Bigg Boss 13 had created a lot of buzz! Although the actors might have tried to forget and leave their past behind, Vishal, who recently got eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, recreated the incident with Mahekk Chahal on the stunt-based reality show. Recently, in an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Vishal revealed that he was not happy recreating the same and said that he had to do it as two big people talked to him about it and told him not to get worked up about it.

In the interview, Vishal said, "Jab woh incident hua tha, toh main bhi bohot khush nahi tha. Jahaan pe woh reaction recreate kiya un logon ne (When that incident was recreated on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, I was not too happy with it either)."

He further added, "Lekin wahaan pe do aise bohot bade log the, aap bade log se samajh sakte hai kaunse log ho sakte hai wahaan pe, un logon ne bola, 'Tu bewakoof hai kya? Chhod na. Tu Khatron Ke Khiladi mein hai, yeh important hai. Yeh hote rahega.' Ek format hai, TV chal raha hai, unhone bola ki isko aise hi rakh aur khatam kar. (But there were two very big people there, I am sure you understand who I mean by that, and they said, 'Are you stupid? Let it go. What is important is that you are on Khatron Ke Khiladi. All this will keep happening.' They told me that it is the format of the show so I should treat it as such)."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 August 22 Highlights: Vishal Aditya Singh And Nikki Tamboli Get Eliminated From The Show



Vishal also said that since he did not give the frying pan incident too much importance on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, it was not brought up again on the show. The actor also advised Madhurima to accept it and move on, instead of reacting to it.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh To Re-Enter As Wild Card; Nikki Tamboli Reacts To Her Elimination

It has to be recalled that when the frying pan incident was recreated, Madhurima had expressed her disappointment and slammed the channel and makers of the show for using it for TRPs.