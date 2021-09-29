Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Will Sana's Character Sanjana Turn Negative? Here's What Actress Has To Say!

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 makers have been keeping the audiences glued to the show with the latest twists. Already Dev and Sonakshi have been facing a lot of trouble. Just when things were going good between them, new trouble entered their lives in the form of Sanjana (Sana Shiekh).

In the previous episode, Sanjana was seen talking about Dev to her friend Rena, who asks her not to be so desperate for Dev's love. However, Sanjana tells Reena that she has lost everyone in her life, her parents, her love and now all she has is Dev. In the upcoming episode, Sanjana, who is obsessed with Dev, proposes him. The confession will come as a shock to Dev, who makes it clear to Sanjana that he does not share the same feelings for her. So, till now we have seen Sanjana's love and obsession. After rejection, will her character turn negative?

Reacting to the same, Sana Sheikh, who plays the role of Sanjana told India-Forums, "As far the character becoming a negative one, depends on the development of the storyline, but a TV show like Kuch Rang... has a realistic approach as compared to other TV serials, so I don't think it will be like one of the out an out negative characters we see generally."

Meanwhile, Sana revealed how she felt when she was offered the show. She said, "Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is a fantastic show and I was extremely happy when the offer came my way. I have worked with Beyond Dreams production before in Million Dollar Girl in 2015, and collaborating with them again is a pleasure... Also my first daily soap as a lead was on Sony called Jeet Jayenge Hum in 2009.. So, it was nice to reunite with both the production house and the channel. Besides this, Kuch Rang... is a differently made show and I was happy to know that they have a role for me."

Regarding fans' responses, she said that her dedicated fans, who have seen her journey from before were glad that she has come back on television screens and a lot of new fans and viewers have been sending their reviews to her. She added that she is glad that she is able to strike a chord with newer audiences.