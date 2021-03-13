Super Dancer 4 Promos: Makers Unveil Two Contestants Of The Dance Reality Show

The first two promos of the much-awaited dance reality show, Super Dancer 4 is out. The makers have presented a glimpse of the two contestants, Sprihaa and Amit from the show. The two can be seen mesmerizing the judges with their impeccable acts.

Talking about the first promo, Sprihaa can be seen leaving the judges, Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu in awe with her act. She showcases her lovely dance moves in the song, 'Joganiya' from the film Tevar. Geeta goes on to give her a standing ovation saying that she should stand up while talking to big artistes like her. While Sprihaa manages to get a 'Seedhi' and salute from Shilpa in her audition round itself. Take a look at the promo of the same.

The makers also released the promo of contestant Amit who leaves the judges delighted with his act. He goes on to perform in the song, 'Roshni Se' from the film, Asoka. Shilpa Shetty especially can be seen super happy with his wonderful act. She gives her patent, "Super Se Upar" remark for him. Take a look at the promo of the contestant.

By the looks of these exciting promos, Super Dancer 4 surely has some visual delight in store for all the dance lovers out there. The promos are proof of the fact that the show will be presenting some stupendous dancers during its stint. The show will be hosted by Paritosh Tripathi aka Mamaji and actor Rithvik Dhanjani. The virtual auditions of the show began on January 26. The auditions had been facilitated to ease the overall process for the kids so that they could participate from the convenience of their homes amidst the pandemic situation. The step-by-step process by the makers was made available and easily accessible on the SonyLIV app. By the looks of the first two promos, it can surely be said that the makers have left the fans of Super Dancer 4 wanting more. Talking about the show, it will start airing on March 28, on Sony TV at 8 pm.

