Bigg Boss 15’s Pratik Sehajpal On Being Compared To Sidharth Shukla: Unke Jaise Koi Nahi Bann Sakta

Pratik Sehajpal has been receiving immense love and respect from fans for his performance in Bigg Boss 15 house. The actor, who started his career with the reality show, Love School 3, had become the first runner-up of BB 15, hosted by Salman Khan. Let us tell you, Tejasswi Prakash won the show but Pratik Sehajpal won hearts of viewers.

After the show, he has often been compared with late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. For the unversed, Sidharth was known for his daredevil andaz and outspoken nature. Interestingly, Pratik Sehajpal also has some qualities of Sidharth. Hence, fans often compare him with Shukla.

Recently, Pratik Sehajpal was spotted with Akasa Singh outside the Mumbai airport. Paparazzi clicked them together. During an interaction with paps, Pratik was compared with Sidharth Shukla. The photographers said, "Bigg Boss ke agar dusre Sidharth Shukla hai toh woh hai Pratik bhai. (If there is a second Sidharth Shukla of Bigg Boss, that is Pratik)."

To the shutterbugs' question, he humbly replied to by stating, "Unke jaise koi nahi bann sakta. Wo ek hi hai aur ek hi rahenge. Aur wo hi rahenge hamesha. (No one can become like him. There is only one Sidharth Shukla and he will live forever.)"

The video is going viral and fans can't stop gushing over Pratik Sehajpal's amazing gesture. One user commented, "Imagine sid and pratik together." Another fan wrote, "Sid jaisa koi bhi na hai na ho skta hai, pratik is good in himself sid se kisiko bhi compare mat karo please doesn't feels good."

Let us tell you, Pratik Sehajpal has recently featured in the music video 'Rang Soneya' alongside Aroob Khan. The song is getting a positive response from the masses.