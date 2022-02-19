Vishal Kotian Reveals Reason Behind Not Attending Shamita Shetty’s Birthday Bash

Bigg Boss 15 will be remembered for various reasons and one of them will be for the beautiful brother-sister bond between Vishal Kotian and Shamita Shetty. The duo took a stand for each other during all the issues inside the Bigg Boss house. But, on the other hand, Vishal was also questioned over his love for Shamita as he was criticised for planning and plotting against her.

After the show, Shamita Shetty had hosted an exclusive birthday bash for her friends from the Bigg Boss 15 house on February 2, 2022. Notably, many contestants had attended the bash, but Vishal Kotian was missing from the same. Due to his absence, many netizens had started wondering if he is still on good terms with Shamita or not.

Amidst all, Vishal Kotian recently interacted with ETimes TV, where he revealed the exact reason behind his absence from Shamita Shetty's birthday bash. The actor said, "Logon ko kuch na kuch bolna hai, without using their brains. I really wanted to be a part of the birthday party but coincidently, there was a car launch and I had already committed my presence there. Since both the events were at the same time, I could not attend the party and everybody cooked up their own stories. I'm always in touch with Shamita and she knows it well."

Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian To Re-Enter The House? Find Out

He also stated that his bond with Shamita is selfless. He further revealed that Shamita Shetty and he played the game as strong individuals. After Vishal's statement, fans have got clarity about his bond with Shamita.

Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee On Entering The Salman Khan Show; Says 'I Am Entering As A Rival'

While talking about his career, Vishal Kotian said that he wants to do a web show. Hence, he has kept himself away from daily soaps. He is currently dating actress Payal Shetty and they are focusing on their respective careers right now.