Netflix Suspends Streaming Service In Russia Amid War With Ukraine

Streaming giant Netflix has suspended its service in Russia as a protest to the country's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. An official announcement revealed that Netflix will also pause all future projects and acquisitions from Russia. According to Variety.com several companies like Microsoft, Apple and Dell have taken similar measures and cut ties with Russia amid the ongoing war.

Netflix recently refused to carry 20 Russian free-to-air propaganda channels that it was required to host under Russian law. The studio has also put on hold the ongoing filming of the Russian crime thriller series directed by Dasha Zhuk.

A spokesperson for Netflix talked about shutting down its service entirely and said, "Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia." Netflix also announced that it would make its 2015 documentary Winter on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom available to watch for free.

The non-fiction film reportedly centres on the Euromaidan protests in Ukraine, which were sparked by former president Viktor Yanukovych's decision to not sign an agreement with the European Union and instead choose to strengthen ties with Russia. Notably, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused a humanitarian and refugee crisis, along with increasing fear that it could trigger a nuclear conflict.

While Microsoft, Apple and Dell have suspended sales in the country, Ikea has closed stores and Nike has said it will no longer fulfil online orders. Meanwhile many major studios have also announced that they will stop releasing their films in Russia including Disney, Sony and Warner Bros.

Last week, Disney announced that "We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance."

Hours after the statement was released, Warner Bros. revealed that The Batman will not release in Russia. The spokesperson said, "In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film The Batman in Russia. We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy." Sony also joined in on the decision and has decided to halt the release of Morbius in Russia.