When Money Heist's Rio AKA Miguel Herrán Appeared In An Indian Advertisement

Miguel Herrán Plays Rio In Money Hiest

In Money Heist, Miguel Herrán's Rio is a young hacker who helps The Professor set up his tech den. He plays a pivotal role throughout the show, and one of the beloved parts of Money Heist includes Rio's love story with Tokyo. Fans commented on the video saying, "Tokyo is looking for that girl's address" while others were too amused to see the actor lip-sync Hindi songs.

Miguel With Pia Bajpai In Gaana TVC

This is not the first time fans have found an Indian connection with the Netflix hit series. Alba Flores aka Nairobi starred in a 2013 Spanish TV movie titled Vicente Ferrer, in which she can be seen essaying the role of a local south Indian woman, donning a saree and speaking fluent Telugu, a language in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Money Heist Season 5 To Go On Floor

Meanwhile, season 5's shooting is set to begin soon in Spain, Denmark and Portugal. The final season will also star two new actors Miguel Angel Silvestre and Patrick Criado along with Ursula Cobero (Tokyo), Alvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituno (Lisbon) and Pedro Alonso (Berlin) among others. It is still unclear when the new season will hit the streaming platform.