When Money Heist's Rio AKA Miguel Herrán Appeared In An Indian Advertisement
Actor Miguel Herrán aka Rio from Netflix's popular Spanish show Money Heist once featured in an Indian commercial. Netflix announced the finale and season 5 of Money Heist, which will soon go on floors. The show has a global fan following and some die-hard fans of Miguel were quick to hunt down the five-year-old TVC.
Miguel appeared in a 2015 advertisement by Gaana, along with Pia Bajpai. The eight-minute long ad shows the two actors bond over some good music as they go from being strangers who met in a metro train, to being friends and eventually fall in love.
Miguel Herrán Plays Rio In Money Hiest
In Money Heist, Miguel Herrán's Rio is a young hacker who helps The Professor set up his tech den. He plays a pivotal role throughout the show, and one of the beloved parts of Money Heist includes Rio's love story with Tokyo. Fans commented on the video saying, "Tokyo is looking for that girl's address" while others were too amused to see the actor lip-sync Hindi songs.
Miguel With Pia Bajpai In Gaana TVC
This is not the first time fans have found an Indian connection with the Netflix hit series. Alba Flores aka Nairobi starred in a 2013 Spanish TV movie titled Vicente Ferrer, in which she can be seen essaying the role of a local south Indian woman, donning a saree and speaking fluent Telugu, a language in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Money Heist Season 5 To Go On Floor
Meanwhile, season 5's shooting is set to begin soon in Spain, Denmark and Portugal. The final season will also star two new actors Miguel Angel Silvestre and Patrick Criado along with Ursula Cobero (Tokyo), Alvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituno (Lisbon) and Pedro Alonso (Berlin) among others. It is still unclear when the new season will hit the streaming platform.
Netflix Announces Money Heist's Return With Fifth And Final Season; Netizens Miss Nairobi
Money Heist Season 4: Twitter Can't Keep Calm After Bingeing On Netflix Show, Wants Season 5