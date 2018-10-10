 »   »   »  Sri Reddy's Comments About Chinmayi And #MeToo Are Quite Hard-hitting

Sri Reddy About Chinmayi

While wishing her fans on the occasion of Navratri, Sri Reddy congratulated Chinmayi for speaking up against the predators and said that her guts need to be appreciated.

"Thank you chinmai to come out on this movement..every one should appreciate her guts," she added.

The Background

Chinmayi grabbed plenty of attention when she recently shared a few messages she had received from a female friend about the noted lyricist Vairamuthu. In the messages, Chinmayi's friend claims that Vairamuthu once harassed her and left her in a state of shock.

Chinmayi's Allegations

Shortly thereafter, she shared her personal experience and claimed that Vairamuthu had once threatened to ruin her career by using his political contacts. She also made it clear that barring a few 'bad apples', her workplace is clean.

The Battle Lines Are Drawn

Interestingly, responding to these allegations, Vairamuthu said that there is no truth to them. He also added that the truth will soon become clear. As it so happens, Chinmayi rubbished his explanation and called him a 'liar'. The battle lines are drawn and, just like Sri Reddy, several fans are firmly behind Chinmayi.

About #MeToo

The #MeToo movement has really picked up in India over the past few days. A lot of women have called out and shamed predators in their field of work. So far, the likes of Nana Patekar, Rajat Kapoor and the veteran actor Radha Ravi have faced the wrath of the movement.