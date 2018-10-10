 »   »   »  Sri Reddy's Comments About Chinmayi And #MeToo Are Quite Hard-hitting

Related Articles

A few months ago, the feisty Sri Reddy became the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons when she stripped in public and made some truly scandalous claims about the Telugu film industry. During her 'protest', the actress claimed that several top Tollywood producers exploit 'local girls' and then show them the door. She also accused the likes of Nani and Koratala Siva of exploiting her. Post that, she turned her attention towards Kollywood and attacked the likes of AR Murugadoss and Raghava Lawrence and this left everyone in a state of shock.
Now, Sri Reddy has commented on the 'Me Too' movement and the burning controversy involving Vairamuthu and singer Chinmayi.
Sri Reddy About Chinmayi
While wishing her fans on the occasion of Navratri, Sri Reddy congratulated Chinmayi for speaking up against the predators and said that her guts need to be appreciated.
"Thank you chinmai to come out on this movement..every one should appreciate her guts," she added.
The Background
Chinmayi grabbed plenty of attention when she recently shared a few messages she had received from a female friend about the noted lyricist Vairamuthu. In the messages, Chinmayi's friend claims that Vairamuthu once harassed her and left her in a state of shock.
Chinmayi's Allegations
Shortly thereafter, she shared her personal experience and claimed that Vairamuthu had once threatened to ruin her career by using his political contacts. She also made it clear that barring a few 'bad apples', her workplace is clean.
The Battle Lines Are Drawn
Interestingly, responding to these allegations, Vairamuthu said that there is no truth to them. He also added that the truth will soon become clear. As it so happens, Chinmayi rubbished his explanation and called him a 'liar'. The battle lines are drawn and, just like Sri Reddy, several fans are firmly behind Chinmayi.
About #MeToo
The #MeToo movement has really picked up in India over the past few days. A lot of women have called out and shamed predators in their field of work. So far, the likes of Nana Patekar, Rajat Kapoor and the veteran actor Radha Ravi have faced the wrath of the movement.
