Adipurush: Has Prabhas Found His Sita In Kriti Sanon?

The fans and followers of Prabhas are highly thrilled with a recent media report about Adipurush. As per the report, Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon has been confirmed for the most-awaited Parbhas-starrer. The beautiful actress will reportedly essay the role of Sita in the epic drama. It is said that Kriti was chosen after considering several top actresses of both South and Hindi film industry. If reports are to be believed, the makers will soon announce her inclusion in Adipurush.

Interestingly, since the announcement of the film's lead actors and release date, a lot of speculations were doing the rounds about the actress who would play Sita in Adipurush. Earlier, rumours were rife that Kiara Advani has been roped in to play the epic character in the film. Names of actresses like Anushka Sharma, Anushka Shetty and Keerthy Suresh were also rumoured to be a part of the highly awaited film.

Helmed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut, Adipurush will go on floors in January 2021 with a continuous schedule. As per sources close to the film, based on Hindu epic Ramayana will mostly be shot in a film studio against chroma screen. Reports also suggest that the director is currently in talks with the VFX technicians of Hollywood films Avatar and Star Wars. Notably, the movie is a screen adaptation of the Indian epic that revolves around the theme of the victory of good over evil.

The multi-lingual magnum opus will have Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan playing the role of intelligent demon Lankesh (Ravan). The highly awaited film made on a humongous budget of Rs 400 crore, is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. Adipurush will hit the screens on August 11, 2021.

