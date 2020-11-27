Adipurush: Prabhas On A Five-Week Strict Diet To Get Ripped And Toned For The Epic Drama

Recently, a picture of Prabhas went viral on social media. In the picture, the actor looked very different as he was seen in a slim and trim avatar, while flaunting a million-dollar smile. Several netizens were surprised to see the Rebel Star in the new look. A few also opined that the actor might have transformed his physique for one of his upcoming projects Prabhas 21 or Adipurush.

Well, as per a recent media report, the actor is currently on a strict diet for Om Raut's epic drama, Adipurush and is prepping for the same under the guidance of a special fitness trainer. If rumours are to be believed, Prabhas, who is also a fitness enthusiast and very particular about his fitness regime, is hitting the gym with complete dedication to get ripped in 5 weeks.

As Prabhas is reportedly essaying the role of Lord Rama in Adipurush, the actor will have to flaunt his bare chest in the whole film, and therefore, the actor wants his body to be appealing to the mass audience. Let us tell you that the 41-year-old actor's physique and personality have been the talk of the town since his entry in Tollywood.

Talking more about Adipurush, the highly awaited film produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, will release on August 11, 2022. The epic drama made on a massive budget of Rs 400 crore, will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the main antagonist Lankesh in the Prabhas-starrer, which will go on floors in January 2021.

