Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Abijeet Duddala Might Get Eliminated This Week; Here’s Why

Looks like the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 are leaving no stone unturned to make the season a big hit among the mini-screen audiences. If recent reports are to be believed, the makers are gearing up to spice up the show by announcing the exit of Abijeet Duddala. Yes, you read that right!

Reportedly, Abijeet will be announced as eliminated by host Nagarjuna Akkineni in the upcoming weekend episode. It is said that the Life Is Beautiful actor will be soon entering the secret room after his exit from the house, which is one of the crucial parts of the show. There are also speculations that Sohel might also join Abijeet in the popular task.

A few media reports also suggest that there might be no elimination in the 10th week of the show, as it is Diwali (November 14, 2020). However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. It is to be noted that the Tamil version of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil 4 has already declared a no-elimination week this time due to the festival. Well, only the weekend episode will unfold the reality around the secret room task.

On a related note, 6 contestants including Ariyana Glory, Abijeet, Harika, Sohel, Mehaboob and Monal Gajjar have been nominated in the 10th week of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Notably, Akhil Sarthak and Lasya were saved during the nomination process. Jabardasth fame Avinash has also been excused from the nomination owing to his massive win during the immunity task. Mehaboob is currently the acting captain of the show. He was bestowed with the power after Amma Rajasekhar's exit, as Amma had won the captainship task in the previous week.

