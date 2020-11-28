Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Monal Gajjar Creates Massive Record With The Help Of Abijeet?

The weekend is here and the mini-screen audiences are awaiting Nagarjuna Akkineni's mass entry in Bigg Boss Telugu 4's Saturday episode. This is also the time of the week when a nominated contestant will go back home after getting eliminated from the show.

With the popular reality show inching towards its finale, fans and followers of the contestants are leaving no stones unturned to help them garner more votes through social media posts. Let us tell you that four contestants including Monal Gajjar, Ariyana Glory, Avinash and Akhil Sarthak are nominated for the 12th week elimination of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

With the voting banks closed, a recent grapevine suggests that Monal has received the highest votes this week. If reports are to be believed, the Gujarati diva grabbed a large number of votes with the help of Abijeet, who has a huge fan following on social media compared to the other contestants. It is to be noted that Monal was not directly nominated in the process.

The model-turned-actress was swapped with Abijeet by captain Harika, after she got the immunity to change any one nominated contestant with the saved ones. It is said that Monal received the votes of Abijeet's fans as she didn't go against the decision of Harika to swap the Life is Beautiful actor with her. Eventually, Abijeet was saved in the 12th week nominations.

On the other hand, during the process, Monal was seen getting into a heated argument with all the other nominated contestants including Ariyana, Avinash and even her good friend Akhil Sarthak, who tried to convince her to swap with them. She was also appreciated by many for taking a stand for herself during the nomination process.

Notably, the Jabardasth fame Avinash has received the least votes this time, and he might use his immunity card to save himself from the upcoming elimination.

