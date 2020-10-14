Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Second Day Of Captaincy Task ‘Ami Tumi’ To Get Tougher; Here’s The Promo!

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is going through its 5th week and indeed the show is on the right track. With the endurance of the contestants in the ongoing captaincy task 'Ami Tumi', looks like the makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the mini-screen audiences.

As per the latest promo, Day 2 of the captaincy task will have Divi, Avinash and Akhil Sarthak performing their respective tasks. Divi can be seen collecting coins from a bathtub filled with clay mixture, Avinash eating banana through a netted mask, and Akhil Sarthak going through an endurance test after the opponents apply soap and other vexatious substances on his eyes and face. The two groups- team Ariyana and team Akhil, are seen engaging in arguments with one another and with the sanchalak (umpire) of the task Sohel.

Day -2 for #BiggBoss deals is going to be more tough 👊#BiggBossTelugu4 Today at 9:30 PM on @StarMaa pic.twitter.com/I9bpTAYk7w — starmaa (@StarMaa) October 14, 2020

For the uninitiated, Abhijeet, Lasya, Monal and Mehaboob belong to team Ariyana while Noel, Divi, Kumar Sai and Amma Rajasekhar are a part of team Akhil. An equal number of coins have been given to both the teams. With each period of time, Bigg Boss will offer deals to the teams and the captain who hits the buzzer first will be given the chance to perform in the task. The teams will lose coins with every challenge they perform successfully and the one with the least amount of coins will be declared the winners of the captaincy task.

Well, we will have to tune into today's episode to watch what unfolds during the task, and which contestant gets the chance to become the captain in the sixth week of the show.

On a related note, the first day of the task had contestants Kumar Sai, Abhijeet, Harika, Lasya and Monal performing the task.

