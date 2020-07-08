First Look Of Prabhas 20 To Be Out On July 10!

Good news for Prabhas fans! The first look of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer tentatively titled Prabhas 20, is all set to release soon. The Rebel star confirmed the news on Instagram by sharing the announcement poster, which includes the date and time of release.

Prabhas captioned the post, "#Prabhas20", which is the tentative title of the film. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, #Prabhas20's first look will be released on July 10 at 10 am. The announcement poster shows a clock that shows, it will release at 10 am. The makers are likely to announce the official title along with the first look.

#Prabhas20 will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The Radha Krishna Kumar's directorial venture also stars Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshini, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan in pivotal roles.

Prabhas and Pooja-starrer #Prabhas20 is said to be a love story set in Europe. It is said that 70 per cent shooting of the film has been completed, and the team is working on editing from home. The cast and crew of #Prabhas20 were shooting for the film in Georgia before the lockdown, but after the Coronavirus pandemic started affecting the entire world, they came back to India.

The makers are also planning to resume shooting in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City soon after the lockdown gets over. VFX artists will recreate vintage Europe digitally. If everything goes well, #Prabhas20 will release by November or December 2020 in theatres.

Also Read : Makers Of Prabhas 20 Respond To Trolls And Criticisms By Prabhas' Fans For No Update On The Film

#Prabhas20 is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and UV Creations, handled by Vamsi and Pramod. Apart from #Prabhas20, Prabhas will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi thriller, which is tentatively titled as #Prabhas21.

Also Read : Prabhas 20: Here's How The Makers Are Using Lockdown Time To Finish Prabhas And Pooja Hegde Starrer