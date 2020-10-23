Happy Birthday Prabhas: 5 Reasons Why The Rebel Star Has A Huge Fan Following!

Baahubali: The Beginning

Though Prabhas kicked off his film career with the 2002 action-drama Eswar, the actor was introduced to a wide audience with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning, which released in 2015. His performance in the epic action film as Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahuabli garnered huge appreciation at the theatres worldwide. Since then there has been no looking back for Prabhas, who is currently busy with extensive pan-India projects including Adipurush, Radhe Shyam and Prabhas 21.

Down To Earth Nature

At this point in time, when several superstars shy away from interacting or taking pictures with their fans, the Rebel Star is one such person, who never disappoints his fans and obliges to their requests.

Recently (during partial COVID-19 lockdown), the Saaho actor happened to visit Hyderabad's Road and Transport office for his personal work. Interestingly, the employees of the government office recognized him even with his mask on and requested for a few pictures. It is said that the actor happily obliged to their request and took pictures with them, who thanked Prabhas for the once in a lifetime opportunity.

Sweet Gesture Towards Colleagues

Prabhas is known for his friendly and jovial demeanor among his colleagues in the film industry. The Rebel Star not only shares cordial relations with other actors but also expresses his gratitude towards the crew members. Of lately, the Radhe Shyam actor was highly appreciated by the netizens for his gesture as he privately gifted his gym instructor Lakshman Reddy with a swanky Range Rover.

Philanthropic Activities

Prabhas' philanthropic activities need no introduction. Starting from the Kerala Floods, he had donated Rs 25 lakh to Kerala Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund. He had extended a helping hand by donating Rs 4 crore for the relief measures carried out by the state and central government to combat Coronavirus. Recently, the actor announced a massive donation of Rs 1.5 crore to Telangana Chief Minister relief funds in a bid to support the state's flood relief activities.

Easily Connecting Stories Of Life!

If you go through Prabhas' interviews, you would know that most of the time the actor has shared instances from his life, that are related to his dearest mother Siva Kumari. Interestingly, one could easily connect to the stories he delivers during the interviews. For instance, the actor had revealed that his mother gets irritated when he gets too many calls and doesn't spend time peacefully at home. He even said that his mother wants him to settle down, but he, being a ‘rebel' is against remaining tied down by marriage.

Well, we would only say that not just his mother, Prabhas' innumerable fans across the globe are also waiting for the big day when the superstar finally settles down.