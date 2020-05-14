Prabhas Was Scared Of THIS Person During The Initial Days Of His Career?

Baahubali became a synonym to Prabhas amongst not only his fans, but common people too, within a very short span of time. But did you know the rebel actor of Tollywood was afraid of a person from the industry, during the initial days of his film career? Surprised? Well, we are too!

The shocking revelation was unveiled by Tollywood dance choreographer Rakesh Master. Claiming that he taught dance to the handsome hunk, Rakesh revealed that Prabhas would shiver while standing in front of him. He said, "Prabhas was scared of talking to me by making direct eye contact."

Rakesh added that he started training Prabhas in dance on the request of veteran actor Krishnan Raju. Recalling his experience of framing dance to 'Jagamanta Kutumbam' song from Chakram, the choreographer added that during the rehearsals Prabhas experienced shivers while standing before him. Interestingly, the 2005 movie was Prabhas' sixth film, which also featured Asin and Charmme Kaur in pivotal roles. Well, we guess this is the first time we are hearing that the Baahubali actor was afraid of someone in his life! Moreover, we are eager to hear Prabhas' response to Rakesh's shocking statement.

Talking about Prabhas' future projects, he will next be seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's directorial, which is tentatively titled, O Dear. The movie, which is slated to hit the screens in mid-2020, might get delayed due to the Coronavirus lockdown. He will be seen romancing Pooja Hegde in the romantic thriller.

He is also a part of Nag Ashwin's yet-to-be-titled movie. As per rumours, the director is keen on getting Tamil actor Arvind Swami on board as the antagonist, to lock horns with the Saaho actor. However, until now, there is no confirmation made by the makers about the same.

