Vijay Sethupathi’s Exit From Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: Date Issue Not The Real Reason, Read Deets Inside!

We recently reported on Vijay Sethupathi walking out of Allu Arjun's Pushpa. Citing date issue, the makers had roped in Sandalwood actor Dhananjay to essay the role, which was earlier bestowed to the Tamil actor. Well as per a new rumour, Vijay was not happy with the Telugu movie getting a release in the Tamil language. Known for playing lead roles in Kollywood, the actor was doubtful whether the movie would affect his rousing career after playing the villain in the Allu Arjun starrer.

It is also said that Vijay was not aware of the poster release of Pushpa in 5 different languages- Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil on the occasion of the Stylish Star's birthday. Vijay is said to have asked the makers to drop him from the Tamil version of the movie, but Allu Arjun was persistent for the release, which eventually vexed the Tamil actor, giving him no other option than quitting the film.

Talking about the film, the highly awaited film Pushpa is being directed by Rangasthalam director Sukumar. Touted to be a full-blown entertainer, the movie will have south diva Rashmika Mandanna essaying the female lead. The movie will revolve around the story of sandalwood smuggling wherein Allu Arjun will essay the role of a smuggler and also a lorry driver.

The thriller will also feature Prakash Raj, Suniel Shetty, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the thriller has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

