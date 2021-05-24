Alia Bhatt To Romance Ram Charan In Yet Another Biggie?

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is all set to mark her Tollywood debut with SS Rajamouli's next magnum opus RRR. The actress as Sita will be playing the love interest of Ram Charan, which is said to be one of the highlights of the period drama. Well now, what has grabbed the major attention of the netizens is an ongoing buzz on social media that suggests another big collaboration of Alia with the Mega Power Star. Yes, you read that right!

If the grapevine is to be believed, the duo will yet again join hands for #RC15. Reportedly, the makers of the film are keen to rope in the actress for the film considering the fact that she is now a part of pan-India project RRR and also the strong role in the Shankar directorial, which they think the Bollywood actress can ace effortlessly. It is said that the team will soon initiate talks with the diva and if everything goes as per plan, Alia will be seen playing the ladylove of Ram Charan in #RC15.

As per reports, the film backed by Dil Raju under his production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations will be shot in 3D. Touted to be a political thriller, the Shankar directorial will be simultaneously released in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam. Though there is no official confirmation, Sandalwood superstar Kichcha Sudeep's inclusion in #RC15 is also being rumoured.

Meanwhile, Alia-Ram Charan's RRR will be releasing on October 13, 2021. Backed by DVV Danayya under his production company DVV Entertainments, the period drama has an ensemble cast including Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody. With music composed by MM Keeravani, RRR has story penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad while screenplay and dialogues written by Rajamouli and Sai Madhav Burra. On a related note, Pen Movies have bought the North Indian theatrical rights of RRR.

