Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Voting Results: Shanmukh Jaswanth Tops The List, Vishwa Gets Lesser Votes!

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu's fifth week nomination and results have become the current talk of the town. In the Monday episode of the show, as many as 9 contestants were nominated including Hamida, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Vishwa, Ravi, Lobo, Sunny, Maanas, Priya and Jessie.

Although the process required each contestant to reveal their nominations in the confession room, the names were surprisingly revealed later by Bigg Boss. Interestingly, Shanmukh received the most votes during the nomination.

Well now, as the voting lines are open and the show nears its fifth weekend episode, what has caught the attention of netizens is an unofficial vote result. If the list going viral on social media is to be believed, Shanmukh has garnered maximum votes from the audience. For those who are unaware, the contestant has entered the nomination list for the first time. Going by the vote counts and his current stints inside the house seems like audiences and his legions of fans on social media are impressed with him and are expecting much more in the days to come.

On the other hand, popular contestants like Sunny, Maanas and Ravi are in the second, third and fourth spots respectively. What has surprised many is the vote count of Vishwa that suggests he is in the danger zone. Apparently, he has received the least votes. Though the reason behind his lesser vote counts is not known, looks like his reduced screen presence might have impacted the voting. Notably, Hamida and Lobo are also in the danger zone.

Well, worry not as the voting lines will be open until Friday midnight and you can cast votes to your favourite contestant who you think truly deserves to be inside the house.

Meanwhile, check out the fifth-week nominated contestants and the procedure for voting.

Fifth Week Nominated Contestants

Hamida

Shanmukh Jaswanth

Vishwa

Ravi

Lobo

Sunny

Maanas

Priya

Jessie

How To Vote For Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Nominated Contestants

• Install the Hotstar App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using an email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' in the search bar.

• Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.

On a related note, currently, the house is going through a captaincy task wherein Ravi and Sunny are the contenders. The duo is required to gather support from others and perform a series of tasks given by the Bigg Boss.