Telugu Lyricist Sirivennela Seetharamasastry Passes Away At 66

Renowned Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharamasastry passed away in Hyderabad on Tuesday (November 30). According to reports, he died of lung cancer-related complications and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Secunderabad on November 24. He breathed his last on Tuesday afternoon. He was 66.

The hospital has also released an official statement announcing Sastry's death. "Noted Tollywood lyricist Sri Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu passed away this afternoon at 4.07 PM. He died of Lung Cancer related Complications. Sri Sirivennela was admitted to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad, on 24th November with Pneumonia. He was put on ECMO to support his lungs in ICU and was under close observation. On behalf of KIMS Hospitals, we extend our condolences to Sri Sirivennela's family members. -Dr Sambit Sahu, Medical Director- KIMS Hospitals," the statement read.

Seetharamasastry made his debut with the 1984 film Janani Janmabhoomi. Known as one of the greatest lyricists of the Telugu film industry, he had over 3000 songs to his credit. He had penned several celebrated songs for films like Ladies Tailor, Pavitra, Veta, Bhale Mogudu, Chakravarthy, Donga Mogudu, Gandhinagar Rendava Veedhi, Lawyer Suhasini, Muddayi, Swayamkrushi, Bhama Kalapam, Okkadu, Varsham and many others. Notably, Sastry also penned lyrics for recent releases like Varudu Kaavalenu, Red and Narappa.

For the unversed, he had also written lyrics for RRR's 'Dosti' and Most Eligible Bachelor's 'Chitti Adugu', which were instant chartbusters.

He was awarded Padma Shri in 2019 for his excellence in the field of art and aesthetics. Sirivennela Seetharamasastry also bagged 11 Nandi Awards and 4 Filmfare Awards under the Best Lyricist category, in his illustrious career.