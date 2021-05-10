Anchor TNR Passes Away In Hyderabad

Popular anchor T Narasimha Rao (TNR), best known for his talk show Frankly Speaking with TNR passed away today (May 9) in Hyderabad reportedly due to COVID-19 complications. As per reports, he was undergoing treatment for the same for the past few days.

After learning about his demise, several fans and followers of TNR took to social media to mourn his loss.

Apart from hosting, TNR was also popular for his acting stints in several Telugu films. Notably, he was expected to be a part of Anil Ravipudi's upcoming film F3: Fun and Frustration starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej in lead roles.

As per reports, he was supposed to shoot for the film, however, the shooting was halted owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.