Vakeel Saab Day 4 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan Continues To Rule The Big Screens!

Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is on a dream run. As it was already expected that the film would enthrall the audience, given the fact that the courtroom drama marks the actor's comeback to films after three years, Vakeel Saab did exceptionally well at the theatres upon its release on April 9.

After opening to positive response and garnering a collection of Rs 32.24 crore with its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film acquired Rs 10.74 crore and Rs 10.39 crore on days 2 and 3 respectively. Well now, on day 4, the film is said to have garnered a collection close to Rs 6-7 crore from the Telugu region, which is huge.

Let us tell you that the film has already entered the elite Rs 100 crore club. Notably, the worldwide pre-release business of the film stands at Rs 89.85 crore.

Directed by Venu Sriram, the film features an ensemble cast including Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, Shruti Haasan and Vennela Kishore. Jointly backed by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under the banners Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bayview Projects, the film has Pawan Kalyan playing the role of an unapologetic lawyer. The film revolves around sexual abuse against women and the stereotypical perspective of a section of society.

Vakeel Saab has been garnering terrific response from the audience, thanks to the theme, which is also the need of the hour; the storyline, acting chops of the actors, brilliant cinematography and well-placed songs. S Thaman has composed music for the film, which has cinematography by PS Vinod. Prawin Pudi serves as the editor of the Pawan Kalyan-starrer. On a related note, the distribution rights of the film have been bought by Zee Studios.

