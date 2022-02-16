Bheemla Nayak Release Date: Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati Film To Hit The Screens On February 25

Bheemla Nayak, the much-awaited action drama that features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, is finally gearing up for its grand theatrical release. The movie, which marks the first onscreen collaboration of Pawan Kalyan and talented actor Rana Daggubati, is now slated to hit the screens on February 25, 2022. The exciting update was revealed by the Bheemla Nayak team, on Tuesday night.

To the unversed, the Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati starrer was originally supposed to be released on January 12, 2022, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. However, the release f Bheemla Nayak was postponed owing to the requests from the makers of RRR and Radhe Shyam.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Bheemla Nayak might be released by the first week of April 2022. But now, the makers have finally put an end to the speculations by officially revealing the release date of the Saagar K Chandra directorial. The reports suggest that the movie will be screened with 100 percent occupancy in the Telugu states. More details on the same are expected to be out very soon.

Bheemla Nayak, which is the official remake of the 2019-released Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum, marks the first onscreen collaboration of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati. Pawan Kalyan is playing the character, which is portrayed by Biju Menon in the original. Rana Daggubati, on the other hand, is reprising Prithviraj Sukumaran's character from the original, in Bheemla Nayak.

Trivikram Srinivas, the celebrated filmmaker has penned the screenplay and dialogues for the project. Nithya Menen appears as the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan, while Samyuktha Menon plays Rana Daggubati's pair. The project features an extensive star cast including Samuthirakani, Brahmanandam, Murali Sharma, Raghu Babu, and others in the key role. S Thaman has composed the songs and original score for Bheemla Nayak.