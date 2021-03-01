Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: 5 Actresses We Would Love To See Opposite This Action Star!

In one of his interviews, Tiger Shroff had candidly admitted, "I never wanted to be an actor while growing up. I was always interested in sports, but other than cricket, there wasn't much scope. Academically too, I wasn't qualified for much. Even as a child, I would get film offers and all my friends would tease me saying, 'You will also be an actor like your father', or 'don't forget us'. I always took it as a joke, but subconsciously I felt maybe this was my true calling."

Cut to present, eight films later, Tiger Shroff is one of the most popular actors in the tinsel town. With his roundhouse kicks and the ability to dance like there's no tomorrow, Shroff Jr. has carved his own space in Bollywood. No wonder, the kids absolutely love him and call him as India's answer to Bruce Lee and Michael Jackson. In his career spanning over six years, the handsome hunk has paired up with gorgeous ladies like Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and others, and made us say 'Sab Tera.'

As Tiger Shroff turns 31 today (March 2, 2021), we bring you the names of five actresses whom we would like to see opposite the birthday boy on the big screen.

Rashmika Mandanna Rashmika Mandanna who has been bestowed the title of National Crush of India, is gearing up to take Bollywood by storm with her debut film, Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu. We believe, she and Tiger Shroff would make for a sizzling pair on screen. Tiger's impeccable dance moves coupled with Rashmika's 'Top Tucker' charm would definitely set the cash register ringing at the box office. Radhika Madan Radhika Madan was a complete revelation in Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota where she showcased her two-fist strength and proved that 'why should boys have all the fun?' It would be quite interesting to watch the Angrezi Medium actress join hands with Tiger Shroff for a martial arts film! What do you think folks? Alia Bhatt When Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt teamed up for 'Hookup Song' for Student Of The Year 2, fans went berserk over their 'too hot to handle' chemistry. We are keeping our fingers crossed and hoping that someone casts this duo in a full-fledged film someday. Pooja Hegde Pooja Hegde, one of the most happening actresses in the Tollywood circuit and Bollywood's charming boy Tiger Shroff would make for one helluva couple on the big screen. Our pick would be a hardcore masala entertainer for these two! Janhvi Kapoor Sridevi's daughter Janhvi made our hearts go 'dhadak' with her debut film. Post a string of impressive performances, the young star is all set to spook the daylights out of us with her upcoming horror comedy Roohi. Just like her late mother, Janhvi too is fabulous dancer and her recently released song 'Panghat' is a proof of that! In the past, the actress has given us a sneak-peek of her Kathak sessions as well. Well, we are dying to watch Tiger and Janhvi match steps in a dance film.

