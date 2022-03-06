When Shah Rukh Khan Slammed Journalists Who Thought They Can Destroy His Image; Lauded Amitabh Bachchan

While Shah Rukh Khan is known for his witty interviews and maintaining cool equation with journalists and interviewers, there have been times when the actor was put in a tough spot and he refused to entertain journalists with wrong intentions. Today, we bring to you an old interview of Shah Rukh, wherein he had clarified why he refused to do photo magazines shoot before his film release...

In 2012, while speaking to Filmfare, Shah Rukh had said that he didn't want to talk to any film magazine till his film was released. He wanted journalists to approach him only after seeing his work.

He said, "Also, I was put off by certain journalists who are so pompous they believe they can make or break a star. If publicity is everything, all those actors who give fantastic interviews would be superstars. But no, Mr. Bachchan, who the press shunned for years, is still the reigning no.1."

He further added that he truly believes there is no substitute for good work, and interviews and magazine covers don't make anyone a good actor.

"Does taking off your clothes for photographs prove your virility? Are you a macho hero only if you pose for magazine covers with five girls clinging to you? If other want to do it they are welcome, I'll stick to my work and keep my private life as private as possible," said SRK.

With respect to work, Shah Rukh will next be seen in YRF's Pathaan, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. A couple of days ago, he shared the teaser of the film, which is slated to be released in theatres on January 25, 2023.