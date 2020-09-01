Ajay Devgn To Collaborate With A New Production House; Actor To Play A Super Villain Reportedly
Ajay Devgn over his long career has impressed audiences as a hero but has also starred in several hit releases like Khakhee, Kaal, Company as a villain. After many years, reports suggest that the actor is ready to step into another villainous role for a superhero film by a big production house.
According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Ajay will be seen playing a supervillain in a film gearing up for theatrical release. The report also suggests this is Ajay's first collaboration with the production house. It also revealed that Ajay agreed to the project reportedly because his character is more central to the story than the hero.
Ajay Will Collaborate With A New Production House
There has been no noise around the project or specifications about the other cast members. However, fans would love to see the evil and charismatic side of Ajay Devgn's character once again after Khakhee, which has been a cult classic loved by fans.
Ajay Also Played A Villain In Khakhee, Kaal, And Company
Meanwhile, Ajay was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and had another release scheduled for 2020. He will also be seen in Maidaan, a sports biopic and a thriller remake based on 2019 Tamil film, Kaithi. Reportedly, Ajay has been signed to play a role in SS Rajamouli's RRR.
Ajay Is Gearing Up For The Release Of Bhuj: The Pride Of India
Devgn will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India which will now premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in the coming months. The film is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971 and narrates the story of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar.
Ajay Devgn Announces New Release Date For Maidaan As August 13, 2021
Black Eyed Peas Pays Tribute To Indian Action Movies; Ajay Devgn And AR Rahman React