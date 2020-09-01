Ajay Devgn To Collaborate With A New Production House; Actor To Play A Super Villain Reportedly

Ajay Will Collaborate With A New Production House

There has been no noise around the project or specifications about the other cast members. However, fans would love to see the evil and charismatic side of Ajay Devgn's character once again after Khakhee, which has been a cult classic loved by fans.

Ajay Also Played A Villain In Khakhee, Kaal, And Company

Meanwhile, Ajay was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and had another release scheduled for 2020. He will also be seen in Maidaan, a sports biopic and a thriller remake based on 2019 Tamil film, Kaithi. Reportedly, Ajay has been signed to play a role in SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Ajay Is Gearing Up For The Release Of Bhuj: The Pride Of India

Devgn will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India which will now premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in the coming months. The film is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971 and narrates the story of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar.