Amitabh Bachchan Apologises To Fan & Gives Due Credit For Her Poem; Says ‘I Was Not Aware Of Its Origin'

Amitabh Bachchan who is an avid social media user, has been sharing his thoughts and some beautiful poems and quotes that he comes across all year. The veteran actor enjoys a fan following of 44.9 million Twitter users. According to reports, Big B is also the second most-followed person on Twitter, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier this year, the actor had several mishaps on Twitter from inaccurate tweets to memes shared by the actor. However, recently he shared beautiful poems about 'tea' and a female fan replied to him and wished to be credited for the same, as it was of her's. "Sir, I am fortunate to have my lines on your wall. My happiness and pride would have been doubled if my name was on your wall," the Twitter user had reached out to Big B.

The quote shared by Big B in his blog read, "थोड़ा पानी रंज का उबालिये खूब सारा दूध ख़ुशियों का *थोड़ी पत्तियां ख़यालों की..* (thoda paanee ranj ka ubaaliye khoob saara doodh khushiyon ka *thodee pattiyaan khayaalon kee..*)." Take a look at the tweet,

T 3765 - "थोड़ा पानी रंज का उबालिये

खूब सारा दूध ख़ुशियों का

*थोड़ी पत्तियां ख़यालों की..*" ...more ..



this tweet credit should go to @TishaAgarwal , I was not aware of its origin .. someone sent it to me , I thought it to be good and posted ..

apologies 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/6YAOKXdIxe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 27, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan quickly responded to her tweet giving her due credit. "This tweet credit should go to @TishaAgarwal , I was not aware of its origin .. someone sent it to me , I thought it to be good and posted .. apologies," wrote Big B.

The female fan further tweeted out saying that she wasn't offended by this tweet and wrote, "Need your affection, not forgiveness. This is your blessing which I am proud of now."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the release of five films. After playing a quirky role in Gulabo Sitabo, Big B will essay a number of different characters. He will be seen as a professor in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra.

Some of his other films include Emraan Hashmi's thriller Chehre, Ajay Devgn's directorial Mayday, Nagraj Manjule's sports drama Jhund, and Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's untitled film.

