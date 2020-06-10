Deepika Padukone Pens A Sweet Birthday Wish For Dad; Calls Him Her Greatest Off-Screen Hero!

Deepika Padukone's Birthday Wish For Her Pappa Is All Things Cute

The actress posted a childhood picture, in which she is seen posing with her dad and captioned it as, "To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had! Thank You for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one's professional achievements, but also about being a good human being! Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa ! We love you!❤️ #pappa #padukone."

Deepika's sister Anisha commented with a heart on her post.

Deepika Padukone Is Proud Of Her Father

"Pappa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your inspiring display of dedication, discipline, determination and years of hard work! They don't make you like you anymore... We love you and are proud of you! Thank You for being you!," Deepika had penned a beautiful note on the 40th anniversary of her father's win at All England Championship in London's Wembley Arena, in March this year.

When Deepika Said That She Wants To Play Her Dad On Screen

"I understand the gender issue (smiles). But if I had to play a sports person, then it would be him or any sports legend from that era. That's because of what they achieved in the circumstances, within the limited exposure and knowledge versus the kind of funds, facilities and visibility available to athletes today. But in spite of all that, to achieve that greatness and legendary status is commendable. Our yesteryear athletes inspire me," the actress was quoted as saying in an interview.

Deepika's Father Had A Tough Time As A Parent When She Moved To Mumbai To Pursue Her Bollywood Career

"It was extremely difficult for us. We were very nervous because she was not even 18. She didn't have a place to stay. She was moving into a new field. At that time we felt she was too young to move out. But now when I look back, I think she did the right thing. Because in that profession, you need to start early," the former badminton legend had opened up at a media event.