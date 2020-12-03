Inside Photos From Rangoli Chandel's Birthday Bash: Kangana Ranaut Showers Her With Cakes And Hugs

After surprising her sister Rangoli Chandel on her birthday with a 'paw'fect gift in the form of a puppy. Kangana Ranaut took a day off from the shooting of her upcoming film Thalaivi to spend some time with her.

Later, the Manikarnika actress took to her Twitter page to share some glimpses from Rangoli's birthday celebration.

Kangana Ranaut Gives Us A Sneak-Peek Into Rangoli's Birthday Celebration Expressing her gratitude to Thalaivi director AL Vijay for giving her a day off, Kangana wrote, "My director Vijay sir is very kind he gave me a break yesterday, so we could celebrate Rangoli's birthday, here are some pictures." In this snap, Kangana is seen giving Rangoli a hug as the latter cuts her birthday cake. Kangana Ranaut's Sun-Kissed Picture Dressed in a black and white co-ord set, the actress is seen flaunting her envious curls in this lovely picture. A Candid Picture Of The Birthday Girl Rangoli, in a floral printed OOTD with a tiara on her head, seems to be busy on her phone in this picture from her birthday celebration. The Ranaut Sisters Pose For A Picture Rangoli thanked her sister Kangana for throwing the "best birthday party" and shared this snap on her Instagram page with a caption that read, "Best birthday party by the best human being and best sister ever ❤️🥰."

Speaking about Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Thalaivi, the actress will be seen essaying the role of late actress-turned-politican Jayalalithaa in the biopic. The film also stars Arvind Swamy, Madhoo and Bhagyashree in pivotal roles.

Earlier, when the makers of Thalaivi released the first look teaser of the film, it resulted in a meme-fest on social media. Back then, Rangoli had lashed out at the trolls and tweeted, "Anyone who has got eyes can see the brilliance of prosthetic work baki samosa gang is there jo din ko raat aur raat ko din kehte hain, they are inconsequential."

