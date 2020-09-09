Kangana Ranaut Once Said She Was A Drug Addict, Now Says She'll Leave Mumbai If Links Are Found

When Kangana Said That She Was Once A Drug Addict In A Video Posted On Her Instagram Handle

What is interesting to note is that Kangana herself had admitted that she was once addicted to drugs. In a recent video posted on her Instagram handle, dated March 2020, Kangana said, "When I left home, within one or two years I was a film star. I was a drug addict. My life was in such a turmoil that I was in hands of such people that only death could have helped me in coming out of situations. Such dangerous things happened in life while I was still a teenager. Just think how dangerous I am."

Kangana's Own Statements Incriminate Her

Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau which is investigating the drug angle of Sushant case. The arrest has been made under Sections 8 (c), 20 (b), 27 (a), 28 and 29 of NDPS Act.

Section 8 (c) prohibits, among others, the use of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, and Section 20 (b) prohibits, among others, the use of cannabis.

In this regard, Kangana's own admission of having used drugs in the past incriminates her of having committed offences under the NDPS Act.

"Who Was Supplying Her Drugs?" Asked Sachin Sawant

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant, who has asked the NCB to probe Kangana's drug links, was quoted as saying, "Some videos have emerged in which Kangana Ranaut has confessed that she was a drug addict. Who was supplying her drugs? The NCB which is probing the matter, should go and investigate her."

Kangana Declares She Will Leave Mumbai If Links Are Found

"I am more than happy to oblige @MumbaiPolice@AnilDeshmukhNCP please do my drug tests investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meet you," tweeted Kangana.

Other Such Declarations Made By Kangana

Declarations such as these which fly in the face of facts, evidence and her own previous statements, may seem illogical but are not uncommon and are in fact characteristic of Kangana.

She had recently said that she will return her Padma Shri if she could not produce evidence for her statements that the ‘movie mafia' is responsible for Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Kangana has done neither. Instead, she has continued to make more such preposterous statements for which she gathers a social media following that refuses to see reason.