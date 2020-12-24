kangana-ranaut-gets-furious-as-she-gets-slut-shamed-over-her-bikini-picture

Yesterday (December 23, 2020), when Kangana Ranaut shared a throwback picture of herself on Twitter, wherein the actress is seen chilling by the beach in a bikini, many netizens started slut-shaming her right away.

She captioned the picture as, "Good morning friends, one of the most exciting places that I visited in my life is Mexico, beautiful but an unpredictable place, here's a picture from Tulum a little island in Mexico."

It's known to all that Kangana is one of the most controversial actresses on Twitter. She's well-known for speaking out her mind over any trending issue, and that often lands the actress in hot water. Kangana, who got slut-shamed by many netizens over her bikini post on Twitter, lost her cool after receiving flak and blasted the trolls.

The Queen actress tweeted, "कुछ लोग मेरी बिकिनी पिक्चर देखकर मुझे धर्म और सनातन का लेक्चर दे रहे हैं, अगर कभी माँ भैरवी बाल खोल, वस्त्रहीन, ख़ून पीने वाली छवि लेकर सामने आ जाए तो तुम्हारा क्या होगा? तुम्हारी तो फट जाएगी और ख़ुद को भक्त कहते हो? धर्म पे चलो उसके ठेकेदार मत बनो.... जय श्री राम (After seeing my bikini picture, some people are lecturing me about Dharma and Sanatan. What will happen to you if someday Goddess Bhairavi appears in front of you with her hair loose, without clothes and drinking blood? You will be petrified and you call yourself a devotee? Don't pretend to be the authority of Dharma.... Jai Shri Ram)."

कुछ लोग मेरी बिकिनी पिक्चर देखकर मुझे धर्म और सनातन का लेक्चर दे रहे हैं, अगर कभी माँ भैरवी बाल खोल, वस्त्रहीन, ख़ून पीने वाली छवि लेकर सामने आ जाए तो तुम्हारा क्या होगा? तुम्हारी तो फट जाएगी और ख़ुद को भक्त कहते हो? धर्म पे चलो उसके ठेकेदार मत बनो.... जय श्री राम 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AIyNrSiTTT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 23, 2020

Unfortunately, Kangana comparing herself to Goddess Bhairavi irked many, and the actress received many hate comments on her post. Even the fans and followers of Kangana suggested her to delete the tweet, but the actress didn't pay any attention to them.

Seems like it's just another controversial Twitter day in Kangana's life.

