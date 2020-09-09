Kangana Ranaut Reacts To PC Sreeram Rejecting A Film Due To Her; Says 'It's Entirely My Loss'

Recently, ace cinematographer PC Sreeram took to his Twitter handle to reveal that he had to reject a film because it starred Kangana Ranaut as the lead. He said that he felt 'uneasy' about working on the film, and when he explained that to the makers, they understood his stand.

PC Sreeram's tweet read, "Had to reject a film as it had Kangana Ranaut as the lead .Deep down i felt uneasy and explained my stand to the makers and they were understanding. Some times its only abt what feels right . Wishing them all the best."

Kangana Ranaut reacted to Sreeram's tweet, and wrote that she missed an opportunity of working with a legend like him. "I missed the opportunity to work with a legend like you sir, it's entirely my loss, I don't know what exactly made you uneasy about me but I am glad you took the right call, wish you all the best," Kangana wrote on her Twitter page.

PC Sreeram is a critically-acclaimed cinematographer who has worked on films like Paa, I, Ki & Ka and Pad Man.

Speaking about Kangana, the actress's upcoming films include Thalaivi, Tejas and Dhaakad.

Meanwhile, the actress has been hitting the headlines for her controversial statements since the last few weeks. Kangana recently created a furore on social media when she compared Mumbai to PoK, and said that she feels unsafe post actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Kangana's comments triggered a sharp response from Mumbaikars and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Further, Kangana Ranaut's verbal feud with Raut stirred a controversy. Amid this, the actress arrived in Mumbai today, after staying at her family house in Manali for months since the COVID-19 lockdown.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai Office: Bombay High Court Stops Demolition; Asks BMC To Respond

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut On Demolition Of Her Office: My Enemies Prove Again Why Mumbai Is PoK Now