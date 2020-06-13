Kangana Ranaut Turns Hairstylist For Sister Rangoli Chandel In Quarantine; Gives Her A Trendy Look

Rangoli Chandel's Post

Fans were excited to see Ranogli's new look and complimented Kangana for her skills. One of the users wrote, "New look given by KR looking nice?￰ﾟﾑﾌ" While another user wrote, "@rangoli_r_chandel di this new hair-style suits you?￢ﾀﾝ Many fans even dropped heart and heart eyes emojis in the comment section.

Rangoli's New Look

Earlier, Rangoli shared several pictures of her new home in Kullu, and revealed that Kangana Ranaut has been helping her set up the new house. A video even showed Kangana fluffing up couch cushions for the lush living room. In the post, Rangoli said, "Walls are waiting for paintings, heaters needs to be fixed, we don't have much help she (Kangana) is setting up everything with her own hands but I just couldn't wait."

Kangana Ranaut On Rangoli's New House

On the other hand, Kangana revealed to ETimes that their favourite corner of the new house is the kitchen, which she designed herself. She said, "Rangoli loves to bake and according to me, a kitchen is a place which is pushed away from the rest of the house. So when you work in the kitchen, you are disconnected from everyone in the family. So I gave it the arches where she can be very much accessible to all. So when she's baking, I'm usually on her dining table and now we can chit chat across. It's really lovely to be listening to music while she's baking so that's why I love that part of our house."

On the work front, Kangana is waiting for the release of Thalaivi, the biopic on late actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. She will also be seen in Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad and Ronnie Screwvala's Tejas.